CaneSport.com

For backup center Corey Gaynor, it’s all about the “why.” “Each person has an individual `why,’” Gaynor said after Wednesday’s practice. “Why they wake up, why they work out, why they practice, why they’re here. We have a team `why,’ to be the greatest team we can be. We’re just coming out and competing every day.”

Gaynor’s personal `why’?

“My why is my family - I love to make my dad proud all the time,” Gaynor said.

His extended family includes his high school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, which dealt with so much tragedy.

“My thoughts and prayers are over there all the time - that’s a day you’ll never forget,” Gaynor said. “I’m proud of everybody at that school. We’re starting back up again (with the first day of school) - MSD strong.”

Gaynor’s cousin, Gage, plays there, and Corey’s high school line coach, Aaron Feis, lost his life in the shooting.

"It's a very tough loss," Corey said. "Everything you've read is him. The man's a hero."