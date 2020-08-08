Corey Gaynor after Sat. drills: O line working hard together, maturing
Starting center Corey Gaynor said after Saturday evening’s second fall practice that he sees improvement in his offensive line group.“A whole another year together, no offensive lineman has left,” ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news