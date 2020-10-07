Corey Gaynor on Clemson: "It's just the next game"
This is what center Corey Gaynor and the Hurricane offensive unit is facing on Saturday: A Clemson defense that allows only 12 points and 303.0 yards per game and has 13 sacks and 27 tackles for lo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news