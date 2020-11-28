CaneSport - Coronavirus at Wake Forest forces another game cancellation

Coronavirus at Wake Forest forces another game cancellation
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Miami at Wake Forest football game scheduled for next Saturday has been postponed.
The postponement follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Wake Forest football team.
Miami is next scheduled to play December 12 at home against North Carolina, but the ACC is looking for a replacement game for the Hurricanes.
It is presently uncertain if the Wake Forest game will be made up later in December