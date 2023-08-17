Miami suffered its first five-win season since 2007 last year. For a program that has been one of the most successful since the 80s, it doesn't get much worse than the 2022 season. So how will Miami bounce back from a down year? The Hurricanes went 7-6 in 2008, ending the year with a bowl loss. Will we see a similar result in 2023?

The 2007 season was similar to 2022. Randy Shannon was hired to take over the program as head coach to help revitalize the program, similar to Mario Cristobal last season.

Both are Miami natives (Shannon played high school at Miami Norland and Cristobal at Miami Columbus) and Hurricane alums that won championships as players. Shannon won a title with Miami in 1987 and Cristobal in 1989 and 1991. Shannon was a graduate assistant in '91, and both were also assistant coaches at Miami before assuming the head coaching job.

Shannon hired six new coaches that year including offensive coordinator Patrick Nix and defensive coordinator Tim Walton.

Cristobal replaced the entire coaching staff except for retaining tight ends coach Stephen Field. Josh Gattis was hired as the offensive coordinator, and Kevin Steele was hired as the defensive coordinator.

That 2007 season was the last played at the storied Miami Orange Bowl stadium, and the Hurricanes only won two conference games compared to three in 2022.

The headline players on the team were Calais Campbell and Kenny Phillips, who both were named to the ACC preseason team. Miami would struggle to find its identity at quarterback as Kirby Freeman was named the starter over highly touted prospect Kyle Wright.

In the preseason of 2022, Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was named to the Maxwell, Davey O'Brien, and Walter Camp Watch Lists. Leonard Taylor and Zion Nelson were named to the Oultand trophy watch list.

Miami started its '07 campaign 4-1 with its one loss to Oklahoma in Norman before losing six out of its next seven games. Last season, Miami started 2-0 but would lose seven of its next ten.





Recruiting

Under Shannon in 2007, Miami had the 19th-ranked recruiting class but followed up with the 5th-ranked recruiting class in 2008. Travis Benjamin would be the longest-tenured player from the '08 class in the NFL. The class included blue-chip standouts Sean Spence, Brandon Harris, Marcus Fortson, Brandon Washington, and Jacory Harris - all went on to play professionally.

In 2022, Miami had the 34th-ranked recruiting class and bounced back with the 8th-ranked class in 2023.