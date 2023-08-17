Could 2023 be 2008 for Miami? A look at the year after the last 5-7 season
Miami suffered its first five-win season since 2007 last year. For a program that has been one of the most successful since the 80s, it doesn't get much worse than the 2022 season. So how will Miami bounce back from a down year? The Hurricanes went 7-6 in 2008, ending the year with a bowl loss. Will we see a similar result in 2023?
Comparison of 2007 to 2022
The 2007 season was similar to 2022. Randy Shannon was hired to take over the program as head coach to help revitalize the program, similar to Mario Cristobal last season.
Both are Miami natives (Shannon played high school at Miami Norland and Cristobal at Miami Columbus) and Hurricane alums that won championships as players. Shannon won a title with Miami in 1987 and Cristobal in 1989 and 1991. Shannon was a graduate assistant in '91, and both were also assistant coaches at Miami before assuming the head coaching job.
Shannon hired six new coaches that year including offensive coordinator Patrick Nix and defensive coordinator Tim Walton.
Cristobal replaced the entire coaching staff except for retaining tight ends coach Stephen Field. Josh Gattis was hired as the offensive coordinator, and Kevin Steele was hired as the defensive coordinator.
That 2007 season was the last played at the storied Miami Orange Bowl stadium, and the Hurricanes only won two conference games compared to three in 2022.
The headline players on the team were Calais Campbell and Kenny Phillips, who both were named to the ACC preseason team. Miami would struggle to find its identity at quarterback as Kirby Freeman was named the starter over highly touted prospect Kyle Wright.
In the preseason of 2022, Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was named to the Maxwell, Davey O'Brien, and Walter Camp Watch Lists. Leonard Taylor and Zion Nelson were named to the Oultand trophy watch list.
Miami started its '07 campaign 4-1 with its one loss to Oklahoma in Norman before losing six out of its next seven games. Last season, Miami started 2-0 but would lose seven of its next ten.
Recruiting
Under Shannon in 2007, Miami had the 19th-ranked recruiting class but followed up with the 5th-ranked recruiting class in 2008. Travis Benjamin would be the longest-tenured player from the '08 class in the NFL. The class included blue-chip standouts Sean Spence, Brandon Harris, Marcus Fortson, Brandon Washington, and Jacory Harris - all went on to play professionally.
In 2022, Miami had the 34th-ranked recruiting class and bounced back with the 8th-ranked class in 2023.
The 2008 season
Shannon would make only two changes to the coaching staff, replacing Walton with veteran coach Bill Young and wide receivers coach Marques Mosley with Aubrey Hill for the 2008 season.
The team would improve by two wins in 2008, but it started rocky with a 2-5 record with losses to rivals Florida and Florida State. During that stretch, the Canes would pick up a signature win over Texas A&M 41-23 in College Station.
Miami would play with two quarterbacks most of the year with redshirt freshman Robert Marve and true freshman Harris. Marve started 11 games, but Harris played in 13. The season would end with a 24-17 Emerald Bowl loss to Cal. Marve was suspended for academic reasons for the bowl game.
It was a step in the right direction but not good enough for the fan base.
The record for 2023
Cristobal made a near entire coaching overhaul again in 2023, retaining only Alex Mirabal as offensive line coach, Jahmile Addae as defensive backs coach, and Joe Salave'a as defensive line coach. He would bring in two new coordinators, Shannon Dawson, and Lance Guidry, replace the running backs coach Kevin Smith with Tim Harris Jr., replace linebackers coach Charlie Strong with Derek Nicholson, and bring in Kevin Beard as wide receivers coach.
He would also promote Jason Taylor from a defensive analyst role to join Salave'a as a defensive line coach and replaced Field with Cody Woodiel as tight ends coach. Cristobal felt the need to make these changes to the coaching staff to help rejuvenate the program faster.
Cristobal made more drastic changes from year one to year two and has the benefit of taking advantage of the transfer portal, where he can plug in holes on the roster. He's transformed the roster compared to Shannon, who mostly was attempting the build the program through recruiting.
Van Dyke returning for a second full year as the starter is the "X-factor," as Cristobal has stability at the critical position that Shannon did not. If Van Dyke can stay healthy, double-digit wins is not out of the realm of possibility.
Based on the results of 2008, seven wins seem to be the floor for this team going into 2023. Shannon would get to nine wins in 2009 and back down to seven wins in 2010 before he was eventually fired.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook