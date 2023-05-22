"Pitching in the ACC has definitely made me a better pitcher throughout the years I've been here. Just challenging yourself. Everybody's going to challenge. It's always a challenge every year in the ACC with the teams we play. So yeah it's huge."

Closing pitcher Andrew Walters believes the strength of the conference has helped him develop into a better pitcher:

Two of those teams (Duke and NC State) Miami will face in Pool D of the ACC baseball Championship this week.

"You are who your record says you are." The famous quote from Bill Parcells certainly has validity to it, but the numbers can be deceptive. The strength in a record holds weight based on its strength of schedule and for ACC schools this is an area that teams can hang their hat on but the metric does not always yied results.

Miami is looking to change the results in recent years in the ACC tournament. Last season, Miami lost its opener to NC State 9-6 and lost the second game in pool play 16-3. The Hurricanes open this season's tournament against the Wolfpack yet again.

Miami struggled on the road to start the season, but since a series win over North Carolina, Miami reeled off three more road series' wins against Georgia Tech, Louisville, and Pitt. The Canes defeated the Wolfpack in a home series this season 2-1. Pitcher Gage Ziehl pitched a gem in game one of the series.

"We haven't played our best baseball in the ACC tournament in recent years," Head Coach Gino DiMare said. "I want our guys focused on and concentrating on this tournament and nothing else, and really just focusing on NC State."

Last season the SEC led the nation with four teams in the College World Series while Notre Dame was the only ACC team to make it to Omaha. After the ACC tournament last year, the conference had six teams ranked and the Hurricanes were ranked 6th in the nation. North Carolina defeated NC State in the ACC tourney last season.

The SEC had five teams ranked going into the NCAA tournament, but a team outside of the rankings won the championship in Ole Miss. Canes lost to the Rebels in a regional in Coral Gables last season.

Based on conference strength, it is very likely the champion of college baseball will come from the two strongest conferences in the nation - ACC and SEC. Since 2014, the ACC and the SEC have won the NCAA championship in six out of the last eight seasons.

Miami is seeking its first ACC title since 2008 and its first national title since 2001.

Miami is scheduled to play NC State on Thursday at 7 PM from Durham, NC. Miami will play game two of pool play against Duke at 3 PM Friday.