News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-25 21:21:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Couple of La. unofficial visitors that got offers weighing commitments

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

There were plenty of visitors on Miami’s campus Saturday, with UM handing out eight new offers to players on the Louisiana Bootleggers 7-on-7 team that stopped by campus.The Louisiana team was on c...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}