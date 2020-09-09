CaneSport - Couple UAB players test positive before trip, more tests now in Miami

@UAB_FB is off to Miami! Blazers had a couple of players test positive for COVID-19 after their most recent testing, but none were starters. Coach Clark says they will test again once in Miami. @WBRCnews #UAB #UABvsMiami pic.twitter.com/X0vkjpsVFy

There's no publicly stated protocol for what would postpone an ACC football game based on COVID-19 testing results. In other words there’s not a specific number of positive cases that would cancel a game.

As far as the ACC releases go, it will be up to individual teams in coordination with their medical experts to figure out when it's safe to play.

Which brings us to Miami's game on Thursday night against UAB.

For the last several weeks the Blazers had clean test results, as has UM.

But on the way to the airport Wednesday, Coach Bill Clark said that "a couple guys" on UAB have tested positive for the virus and wouldn't be traveling to Miami.

"We got a couple of guys that won't be going with us this time,” Clark said. “Other than that we did great. We've still done really well.

“We're testing now three times a week ourselves and we're testing when we get there with the ACC. We're testing more than probably anybody in the country right now. Extra safe, extra cautious, we'll have masks on on the bus, on the plane. We're doing everything we can.”

The first order of business in Miami Wednesday afternoon was another round of tests conducted by the ACC.

"I think we're doing everything we can do - masks, hand sanitizer, testing," Clark said. "That's why I’d say these guys are safer with us than probably anywhere in the country."



