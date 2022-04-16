Cristobal after Spring Game: We've made ground, still work to do

Coach Mario Cristobal’s first Spring Game as Miami Hurricanes coach is in the books.

It saw some hints of the style he wants on offense, with a punishing run game complemented by some timely passes. And on defense - with both sides not showing much scheme-wise in order to keep future opponents guessing - there were enough stops to show there’s potential.

The overall takeaway from Cristobal after the day’s action wasn’t much different from the theme he’s hammered home throughout the spring.

That he wants this team to keep working and understand it’s not a finished product.

“Surely there’s progress, there’s still a way to go,” Cristobal said. “We feel like we’ve made ground toward where we want to get to. There’s still a lot of work to do.

“We need to choose to work our tails off to get better.”

Cristobal praised Henry Parrish and Thaddius Franklin and said he liked the play of the tight ends not just catching the ball but also blocking.

“At receiver we were inconsistent, we made some plays but when the QB is making those throws, find a way to get the ball,” Cristobal said. “We have to get better coming up with those passes, and I trust we will because we’ll work at it.”

Cristobal said Van Dyke’s leadership and playmaking puts him up with the top QBs in the nation.

As for backup QB Jake Garcia?

“He made some great plays - we have to catch the ball sometimes, too,” Cristobal said.

On defense? Cristobal said there were bright spots at the different levels.

“Very productive scrimmage,” Cristobal said. “Tremendous progress (in the secondary from the start of spring). We’ve got some really good guys. … You saw the unit really progress (with the aid of the coaching).”

Up front?

Cristobal said DE Thomas Davis “has been a pain to block at 235,” DE Chantz Williams “did some good things” and that DE Cyrus Moss at 215 pounds “really flashed”

“Overall, progress,” Cristobal said.

The bottom line with spring ball over?

“We have to keep galvanizing this thing, work at it,” Cristobal said. “The emphasis of physicality was implemented, and we saw some results. Now we have to get good at sustaining physicality.

“Canes have to get to work.”