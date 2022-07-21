Cristobal Confident In Building A Winner In Miami

Coach Mario Cristobal has a blueprint for making Miami a national champion again. Cristobal spent time at Rutgers, FIU, Alabama, and Oregon before landing at his alma mater late last year. His pathway to success started with Alabama Coach Nick Saban as the foundation.

“The parallels between him and Jimmy Johnson were unbelievable,” Cristobal said at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, NC. “Going to work at Alabama the parallels there between Jimmy Johnson and Coach Saban were incredibly consistent. It’s been transitions that have been, not seamless, but not very difficult, and then applying those principles at the University of Oregon it really turned into something that required much more strength and conditioning and time invested in physicality allowed us to have over the course of four years a couple conference titles and three appearances and multiple top ten picks. It works.”

Coach Cristobal has shown that he is one of the premier recruiters in the country. Miami is on pace to have a top ten class and there’s a legitimate chance that the Hurricanes can jump into the top five in year one of the Cristobal era. During his time at Oregon, Cristobal helped the Ducks achieve the 13th, 7th, 9th, 3rd and 24th ranked classes. Cristobal demands a buy-in from prospects to be a part of his classes.

“If they want to be about this life, they have to buy into being about this life,” Cristobal said. I think one of the best things I’ve ever seen was the breakdown of the super bowl rosters. How it broke down the amount of five stars, four, three, two. More than half I think were two-star or no-star guys. Is that magical? Did someone miss an evaluation? Or did others just choose to work? It’s hard to tell, but somewhere in there, there’s something about doing things a certain way to make it a reality.”

According to Cristobal, in order to achieve top recruiting classes, there must be a team of coaches that are also bought into the system.

“We wanted guys that had the experience at the championship level both if possible both at the NFL and collegiate football but guys that were super high-level professionals that could connect with young people, and that were willing to consume themselves and understanding how important Miami is to myself and the rest of the city and the community."

Cristobal brought in assistant coaches with over a hundred combined years of experience on both the college and NFL levels.

“I’m very confident in them being able to help us develop to get to the right levels that we need to.”

In recent years, Miami alumni were not allowed to be as close to current players as in years past. Cristobal is looking to change all of that.

“We are working out a system that makes it doable, because there is a lot of local guys and you want to be able to make it work and be respectful and you have to establish a system…Our alumni needs to always feel how they are appreciated.”

Prospects are noticing what Cristobal is building in South Florida. Miami currently has the 12th-ranked class in the country and is expected to add to the class this weekend.

“We feel very confident that we are going to do the work that it takes to be a successful program.”



