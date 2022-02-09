Cristobal confirms hires on Wed.: "Let's get our butts to work"

Mario Cristobal went right to work after taking the Miami Hurricanes job in December.

He closed on an early signing day class of 10, added four more in the February signing period.

He brought in five transfers.

And that was with about half a staff.

Recently he's added key hires: Namely offensive coordinator Josh Gattis from Michigan and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, who most recently was at Tennessee.

Other new faces he's added to the coaching staff: Jahmile Addae from Georgia as the secondary coach and the previous hires of OL coach Alex Mirabal and DL coach Joe Salave'a, both from his Oregon staff.

Tight ends coach Stephen Field remains on staff, and it's possible Demarcus Van Dyke will be considered for the CB coaching job. Or he could be moved into a recruiting role.

So yes, it's been a busy couple of months since Cristobal came to UM.

"You know how important it is to get the right guys," Cristobal said on 560 AM Wednesday morning. “You have to have 10 home run hires (to be competitive in modern football). Nowadays this is an all out battle 24/7, 365 and you have to get guys willing to go, and go hard.”

As for the specific hires?

“Coach Gattis is about as big a hire as you can have (on offense),” Cristobal said. “The defensive side coach Steele is elite. You take his career and body of work, all his stops, he’s one of the best in the entire country with a ton of experience.”

“As you know it’s about the line of scrimmage and we have Mirabal and Salave’a. So we’re rolling man.

“We just got Addae to join us from Georgia fresh from wining their title. I believe he’s the second overall recruiter in the country. There’s pieces falling in place but a couple of more big hires to make (QB coach and another to be determined position coach).”

Cristobal also stressed that the team still needs to add some more pieces, so the team could be active in the transfer portal moving forward.

“We have more spots to fill,” Cristobal said. “You have to make sure talent acquisition is at the forefront. … Miami football needs to look like Miami football.”

The team is also starting its Fourth Quarter Program, something Cristobal is taking to Miami that he learned at Alabama.

It’s an intense pre-spring mental and physical training program.

“We’ve been after them hard in our fourth quarter program that started yesterday,” Cristobal said. “We’re off to a good start.”

* In recruiting, a key piece that was added who could get a big immediate role is RB Trevonte’ Citizen. Cristobal called him “a different level player, a monster.”

Cristobal added “there are some real talented guys” at running back and that in general across the board “We have a lot of work to do and very little talking to do. … Throw out T-shirts, slogans, Tweets and let’s get our butts to work.”

* Cristobal compared DE Cyrus Moss to a young Jason Taylor.

"Just long, lean, explosive," he said. "We're off the charts excited about him."

* Cristobal said DT signee Ahmad Moten indicated to him at one point that he was going to Oklahoma, but that UM was able to re-set his recruitment and wound up winning out.

“We have to make sure we’re identifying every player that has a chance to be a great player,” Cristobal said.

* Cristobal said in recruiting the program is going to “cast a wide net” and that there will be elite talent coming through campus in March.

* Cristobal said “a networking system in life after football” will be instituted.

“It’s taking off to an entirely different level from the rest of the country,” he said. “Players that played here we’ll have internships where these guys are dialed in and ready to jump into career opportunities when it’s all said and done. And that’s a game changer.”