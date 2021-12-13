Cristobal moving at a "million miles an hour" in first week

There certainly have not been any days at the beach quite yet or dinners out on South Beach. But Mario Cristobal has been home for about a week now and his excitement is building as he grinds out what he can of the current recruiting class.

"It's awesome to be back. I'm doing great," Cristobal said Monday on WQAM. "I'm going about a million miles per hour as you can imagine. There's work to do. But the excitement, the juice around it, is absolutely incredible."

Cristobal has hit the ground running, visiting as many schools as he can between in-home visits.

"The first thing you want to do is once you get to the places, you want to try to meet as many people as you can," he said. "So you establish at least a little bit of a relationship. And then you say, `look once this week is over, as we try to settle the class, then we'll really get to know each other.` but along the way, right? You got to try to hit every school you can starting with the guys that are committed, starting with the guys that you have a chance to get in and then filter down into the next year's class while trying to conduct interviews on the phone with potential candidates for opportunities and talking to the guys currently on the staff because there's some great guys on staff already that are here.

"Unfortunately, you can't get back to any friends and family. That's like out of the question. Yeah. Look, it's not gonna happen. We're not gonna talk. There's no time. We have to roll. So that being said, there, it's just is a lot. You know, it's a lot. It's good, because you just got to have that suitcase ready. Make sure you've got plenty of toiletries, a good change of clothes because you got to go."

The recruiting class is coming together, but the foundation will unquestionably be commits that were already in place when Cristobal arrived a week ago.

"We are expecting some good news because there's been a foundation laid with some of these guys at previous spots and some of the coaches that are here that really did a great job with some of the guys that they were recruiting as well," Cristobal said. "While at the same time being selective and not trying to grab situations that you don't really have full knowledge of right, there's not maybe enough full foundation to know exactly what you're getting.

"But you gotta trust the local coaches who will get the best in the country. You got to take a deeper dive as you can with every single player that you are recruiting, at their families, because what we have to do is really hard and requires absolutely every ounce that you have and you want to get people that love this just as much as you. You want people that are willing to do whatever it takes and can't live without football. It's a lot so you just got to be ready to bring it."

Cristobal talked about the decision to leave Oregon and even call into a local talk show to speak directly to the Oregon fan base.

"Well, number one, it was the hardest decision I've ever had to make," Cristobal said. "Because I absolutely love Oregon. The people there. You know when we arrived there that team was 4-8. And a couple years later, we win the Rose Bowl, we've gone to three straight conference title games. But not only that, it's just there's a lot that goes with it. How we spent every waking moment with everybody there in the administration, Phil and Penny Knight, they're just awesome. And I wanted to make sure there was clarity. I didn't want to leave a place with any mistrust because I thought I owed it to them. And I thought I always to myself to make sure that there was complete honesty and clarity. There's no good timing in this industry. There's no set date. There's no deadline. It's not like there's a trade like there is for free agency. But it is what it is. And you know what, it's time to roll."

Cristobal has begun thinking about his staff. Steve Field is expected to be retained in some role. There has been conversation about Travaris Robinson remaining as safeties coach. Alex Mirabal is already here from the Oregon staff. receivers Coach Bryan McClenson and strength coach Aaron Feld are also expected to join. Cristobal has begun his search for an offensive coordinator.

"I get to evaluate, I get to watch. I get to observe. I get to meet different people in the organization and just start understanding where it's at, what things look like, where the talent level is, where the work ethic is," Cristobal said of how he will spend the bowl preparation time. "I've met a lot of really good people. I feel like there's a good core of leaders that has a good amount of hunger to want to do the right thing a certain way.

"Football is way different now than it was in the 80s. Right? Yeah, it's a whole different animal man and you've got to pour so much into everything, to give them a chance to perform at the highest level. So between trying to figure out the rest of the class, we are setting up for next year. Setting up every junior day, every camp, every whatever. I will be selecting staff down to every analyst, every graduate assistant coach, handling a few speaking engagements. We are doing a full assessment of the current roster to make sure that we assess what we need. The transfer portal is a whole new dimension. Free agency reigns supreme now in college football. I don't know where it stops. You just got to go. You just got to go and you know, the top has got to be right because it's got to keep going."

Cristobal is still determining the needs and numbers for transfer portal acquisitions.

"The used to say that second place means nothing in recruiting," Cristobal said. "Well second place nowadays actually means something because guys will come back.

"It depends on where we're at after the season. It depends on where we're at after spring ball. It's very fluid, and the deadlines are what they are. So obviously you've got to take advantage of it before those things hit. I want to be deep enough at every position where you can really make a run every single year. I don't know where we're at there, but I'm looking forward to finding it out. I'm looking forward to making sure these guys understand that it's a complete and utter commitment to everybody in the program. They got to feel it. It can't be just a bunch of talk and a bunch of BS. I got to feel it."

Cristobal has been on the other side of Miami recruiting in recent years pursuing South Florida players for Oregon and Alabama. Now as head coach at Miami he obviously has a plan to keep more of the South Florida talent at home.

"You got to dominate the ones that you really want and what you really need," Cristobal said. "There's always going to be a contingent of guys on a yearly basis that wants to go away or that maybe they need to go away. I don't know if you could stop that.

"But when you look at where we're at in Coral Gables, I mean it's almost like going to school out of state. Does that make sense? Yeah, I mean it's a very unique place. The difference now is if you lose one or two, there's a pretty good chance they are going to come back home with the transfer portal. So it's all in. There has to be a complete and utter, relentless approach to making sure you're identifying the right guys, and that you're recruiting them and their families and their surrounding people."

Cristobal was asked his opinion about all of the stadium talk that has been taking place with local businessman John Ruiz talking about building a stadium for Miami football.

"Hard Rock is an awesome venue. I mean, I've been there. I've seen games there. I've spent a lot of time down here," Cristobal said. The Orange Bowl, there's no place like that in history. And then working at places where the stadium is on campus, you certainly see the advantages but you also see the advantages to a pro facility like Hard Rock.

"There's give and take. I think that's a conversation for a later time. But you know, we're just ready to roll man, ready to roll and attack this thing."