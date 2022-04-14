Cristobal on Thurs.: Singles out standouts; consistency, physicality key

Spring practice is winding down, and UM held its final drills on Greentree Practice Field on Thursday morning.

Up next: The Spring Game at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday at noon.

“We are practicing for game day,” Cristobal said. “We’ll play the first half just like a game. We have to practice, get really, really good at football. In terms of schematically what we’ll show, we’ll be in some base stuff we’ve shown before.

“You want to see who can block and tackle, throw and catch. We’re trying to have a competitive day where we can get better, improve our football team.”

Cristobal said all spring that he wants to see “consistency and physicality” from his team.

He’s also stressed that “There’s a long way to go.”

After today’s practice he hammered home those themes again.

“We’ve improved throughout the spring,” Cristobal said. “We’re going to keep talking about the things we want to get better at, particularly as it relates to physicality, consistency.

“We still have to get better. We’re still going to push more, because that’s what it takes. … We all want more discipline, accountability. And what does that come with? That’s hard. The response has been really good. In the moments where we fatigue, our bodies and mind are starting to give in a little bit, we have to find ways to push through. That’s a big difference. … We have to get there.

Cristobal said he “could care less” what’s been done previously at UM.

He is instilling his system and consistent discipline.

“We’re just doing things a certain way,” Cristobal said. “Because the regimen is so demanding, it tests you. Every day, everything we do has a purpose, an intention.”

* Cristobal singled out WR Brashard Smith as “turning the corner” in the last few practices.

“It was noticeable what a difference he made for the offense, and he’s physical,” Cristobal said.



