Cristobal on Thurs.: Singles out standouts; consistency, physicality key
Spring practice is winding down, and UM held its final drills on Greentree Practice Field on Thursday morning.
Up next: The Spring Game at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday at noon.
“We are practicing for game day,” Cristobal said. “We’ll play the first half just like a game. We have to practice, get really, really good at football. In terms of schematically what we’ll show, we’ll be in some base stuff we’ve shown before.
“You want to see who can block and tackle, throw and catch. We’re trying to have a competitive day where we can get better, improve our football team.”
Cristobal said all spring that he wants to see “consistency and physicality” from his team.
He’s also stressed that “There’s a long way to go.”
After today’s practice he hammered home those themes again.
“We’ve improved throughout the spring,” Cristobal said. “We’re going to keep talking about the things we want to get better at, particularly as it relates to physicality, consistency.
“We still have to get better. We’re still going to push more, because that’s what it takes. … We all want more discipline, accountability. And what does that come with? That’s hard. The response has been really good. In the moments where we fatigue, our bodies and mind are starting to give in a little bit, we have to find ways to push through. That’s a big difference. … We have to get there.
Cristobal said he “could care less” what’s been done previously at UM.
He is instilling his system and consistent discipline.
“We’re just doing things a certain way,” Cristobal said. “Because the regimen is so demanding, it tests you. Every day, everything we do has a purpose, an intention.”
* Cristobal singled out WR Brashard Smith as “turning the corner” in the last few practices.
“It was noticeable what a difference he made for the offense, and he’s physical,” Cristobal said.
Cristobal also praised WR Xavier Restrepo for his consistency and says “he’s really been a game-changer for us.”
Cristobal said he wants to see more consistency and big plays from the outside receivers.
* Cristobal spoke about some of the early enrollees.
He said freshman QB Jacurri Brown has shined the last several practices.
“He was wow, impressive,” Cristobal said. “Decision-making, accuracy, his temperament, presence at the line of scrimmage was outstanding.
“Jaleel (Skinner) has had an outstanding spring. He’s 232 pounds, the entire spring he’s taken reps with twos. And the same with Cyrus Moss.”
* Asked about NIL deals and how much he can sell that in recruiting, Cristobal said, “Well, football is changing. Like anything else in life, you adapt to how things change. … I think it sells itself. Let’s call it what it is. I can grab statistical information that will blow people away on the financial capabilities of a city like Miami, its alumni and how well it’s doing in the NIL world, but that’s already out there. That has been advertised, highlighted.”
Cristobal also highlighted the benefit in recruiting of the coaching staff and the private school education at UM in addition to the NIL potential.
“That combination - being able to go to school here and being in a community like this, it’s unmatched,” Cristobal said. “You show facts about it. We’re working really hard to show what we have and stay away from negative recruiting.”
* In recruiting, the team’s had tons of top recruits come through all spring.
“We want people here watching us practice, watching us work,” Cristobal said. “The energy of our team, teaching style of our coaches, how our players respond. Also how they fit. We’re very transparent, honest.
“We’ve had a ton of guys roll through, and are going to continue to do that.”