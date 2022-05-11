Cristobal: Our goals are so high they are borderline unreachable

Coach Mario Cristobal went on 1010 XL Jacksonville Sports Radio this week, and he emphasized his vision for the future in Coral Gables.

"Now it's time to get back to Miami," Cristobal said. "We all feel the same way, when Miami's on there's nothing like it."

Cristobal said when he came in there was no judgment and that the staff took a fresh look at all the players.

But he also knew that "it wasn't looking the right way" when he took over.

The first step in getting things right?

The trenches.

Cristobal brought in OL transfers Jon Denis and Logan Sagapolu, DE transfers Akheem Mesidor and Mitchell Agude along with DTs Darrell Jackson, Jacob Lichtenstein and Antonio Moultrie.

"It all starts in the trenches," Cristobal said. "An idnteily and mentality with the way we play the game up front."

Cristobal's staff is currently on the road in spring evaluations, and the new Cane coach knows to reach the level he wants that keeping top talent home is a must.

"Location, location, location - we have that plus all the recent investments that have gone into that, a swoon of enthusiasm," Cristobal said.

As part of the plan, Cristobal invited recruits to spring practices to see the nuts and bolts of the program. He said he didn't want it to be a "staycation" for prospects, allowing them to sit in on meetings, watch walkthroughs and get at midfield for practices.

"We invited them to come to practice, see how we practice, do you like this type of environment?" Cristobal said. "Because it's intense, the pace is really high, the physicality is really, really strong in every session. Either you're attracted to that or you're not."

Cristobal says he wants to bring to UM what he learned at Alabama and brought to Oregon in turning around that program which was 4-8 before he arrived.

"The system and the blueprint work," Cristobal said. "You just have to have the right people in the program willing to work at it to be successful."

In addition, Cristobal wants to make sure to bring the UM alumni along with him as he looks to get the Cane program back to the top.

With UM considered a favorite to win the Coastal, Cristobal says he doesn't look at it as having a target on the Canes' back, moreso that Miami wants to be the hunter and not the hunted.

"Our goals are so high they are borderline unreachable," Cristobal said.

The bottom line for Cristobal with the team now in the off-season looking ahead to summer workouts and fall ball?

"It's time to get to work," Cristobal said. "It's all work. Work, work, work. We have a way to go, but we certainly made improvements.

"It's going to take everybody's entire existence to get back to what we need to do. ... Let's get after it."