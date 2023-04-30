Now that the 2023 draft has come to an end we can properly assess the development of players developed under Cristobal to this point. Since joining Nick Saban at Alabama in 2013 as the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator, Cristobal developed several players NFL caliber players. As shown in the 2023 draft, his work at Oregon continues to produce NFL draft selectees. Here's a look at some of the top players Cristobal has recruited and developed over the years. Players included are players recruited by Cristobal and spent at least two years with him at the program. Note: During Cristobal's time at Alabama only offensive linemen are included as when at Oregon we included all positions because he was the head coach.

Cameron Robinson

Cam Robinson, Offensive Lineman, Jacksonville Jaguars

One of the gems for Cristobal is certainly Cam Robinson. The current five-year pro had a stellar career at Alabama which resulted in a second-round selection in the 2017 NFL draft. The Outland Trophy winner was a unanimous All-American selection and a national champion. He's started all 61 games thus far in his pro career. He was part of Alabama's No. 1 2014 class.

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Defensive Lineman, New York Giants

It's early in his career but Kayvon Thibodeaux could be on his way to a hall-of-fame career. In his rookie season with the New York Giants, he tallied 49 tackles, four sacks, two fumble recoveries, five pass breakups, and a defensive touchdown. He started all 14 games in his first professional season. At Oregon, he was a two-team first-team All-Pac-12 and a unanimous All-American. He was the five-star gem of Oregon's 2019 recruiting class. Thibodeaux was picked 5th overall in the 2022 NFL draft.



Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell, Offensive Lineman, Detroit Lions

Another Outland Trophy winner and unanimous All-American. Penei Sewell is coming out firing out of the gate starting all 33 games thus far. Sewell earned a pro bowl selection in just his second year as a pro and likely will add more to his trophy case. Sewell was picked seventh overall draft pick and was a four-star prospect from Oregon's 2018 class.

Ross Pierschbacher

Ross Pierschbacher, Offensive Lineman, Washington

The fifth-round pick from the 2019 draft is looking to continue his career in the NFL. He's bounced around the league and is on his fifth team, the Detroit Lions. He's played in 11 total games with zero starts. At Alabama, he was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection. He was also part of that top 2014 class for the Tide that went on to win two national titles in 2015 and 2017.

Verone McKinley

Verone McKinley, Defensive Back, Miami Dolphins

Despite going undrafted, Verone McKinley has found a way to get on the field for the Miami Dolphins. He contributed with nine tackles, a pass breakup, and an interception in his rookie season in 2022. McKinley was an All-American and first-team Pac-12 first-team selection while with Oregon. He was part of the Ducks 2018 class.

The 2023 Draft

This year's draft was another indicator of just how Cristobal's recruiting prowess and development came to fruition. There were a number of players developed under Cristobal that will get their chance to shine in the NFL.

DJ Johnson, Edge

DJ Johnson, Linebacker, Oregon

DJ Johnson actually committed to Miami for the 2017 class but transferred to Oregon after just one year with the program. Johnson saw limited action in eight games at Miami and made his first career tackle against FSU. He registered three tackles in the ACC championship game against Clemson that year. In his final year at Oregon, he registered 39 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks. He was drafted in the third round of the 2023 draft by the Carolina Panthers.

Noah Sewell. Linebacker

Noah Sewell, Linebacker, Oregon,

The brother of Penei Sewell has followed in his brother's footsteps to the NFL. Noah Sewell made a big splash as a freshman earning the Coaches Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year. In 33 games, he tallied 215 total tackles 20.5 tackles for loss 7.5 sacks, two interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and three forced fumbles. Sewell was part of Oregon's 2020 recruiting class and was drafted in the fifth round.

Maleasala Aumavae-Laulu

Malaesala Aumavae-Lualu, Offensive Tackle, Oregon

Maleasala Aumavae-Laulu made 29 starts with Oregon. He started his career at Navarro College which was quickly identified by Cristobal and his staff and became a Duck in 2019. Aumave-Laulu was selected in the sixth round by the Baltimore Ravens.

Alex Forsyth

Alex Forsyth, Offensive Line, Oregon