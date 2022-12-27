How great Miami's class will be is defined by the team's success and the top-level draft picks the class will produce in the upcoming years. Let's take a look on how the classes Cristobal mentioned fared in terms of success.

"I feel like this class, the ‘14 Alabama , the 2021 Oregon were the three best talent acquisition [classes] I've been a part of."

On Early Signing Day, Head Coach Mario Cristobal compared Miami's 2023 class to some of the greatest recruiting classes in his time as a college football coach:

After four years, this group accomplished everything they could have dreamed of during their college careers. The Tide's list of accomplishments over four years includes:

- 53-5 record overall

- three conference championships,

- four playoff appearances

- two national championships

From 2013-2016, Cristobal served as Alabama's assistant head coach, offensive line coach, and recruiting coordinator. Cristobal's Bama offensive line was awarded the Joe Moore Award given to the toughest and most physical offensive line in the nation.

Here is a list of notable NFL draft picks from the class and where they are now:

Marlon Humphrey (DB) - First-round NFL Draft Pick (Baltimore Ravens) - One-time all-pro (2019) - Three-time pro bowler

Cam Robinson (OT) - Outland Trophy Winner - Second Round NFL Draft Pick (Jacksonville Jaguars) - Started since his rookie season - Agreed to a three-year 54 million dollar contract on April 27, 2022.

Rashaan Evans (LB) - First-team All-American - First-round NFL Draft Pick (Tennessee Titans) - Currently on the active roster with the Atlanta Falcons

Jarran Reed (DT) - Second-Round NFL Draft Pick (Seattle Seahawks) - Signed a one-year deal worth 3.25 million with the Green Packers on March 23, 2022

Da'Shawn Hand (DE) - Fourth-round NFL Draft Pick (Detroit Lions) - Currently on injured reserve with the Tennessee Titans

Christian Miller (LB) - Fourth-round NFL Draft Pick (Carolina Panthers) - Miller was waived by the Panthers in 2021

Ross Pierschbacher (OL) - Fifth-round NFL Draft Pick (Washington Commanders) - Currently on the Detroit Lions' active roster

JK Scott (P) - Fifth-round NFL Draft Pick (Green Bay Packers) - Currently on the active roster with Los Angeles Chargers

Shaun Dion Hamilton (LB) - Sixth-round NFL Draft Pick (Washington Commanders) - Currently a defensive assistant for the Detroit Lions

Bo Scarbrough (RB) - Seventh-round NFL Draft Pick (Dallas Cowboys) - Won USFL Championship with the Birmingham Stallions

Josh Frazier (DT) - Seventh-Round NFL Draft Pick (Pittsburgh Steelers) - Currently with the Orlando Guardians of the XFL as an offensive lineman

Tony Brown (DB) - Ran the third-fastest 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine (4.35) - Undrafted (Los Angeles Chargers) - Currently on the active roster with the Indianapolis Colts

Cam Sims (WR) - Undrafted (Washington Commanders) - Currently on the active roster with Washington

JC Hassenauer (OL) - Undrafted (Atlanta Falcons) - Currently on the active roster with Pittsburgh Steelers

That's 14 of 26 players to play in the NFL