Cristobal says 2023 class one of three best he helped to assemble in career
On Early Signing Day, Head Coach Mario Cristobal compared Miami's 2023 class to some of the greatest recruiting classes in his time as a college football coach:
"I feel like this class, the ‘14 Alabama, the 2021 Oregon were the three best talent acquisition [classes] I've been a part of."
How great Miami's class will be is defined by the team's success and the top-level draft picks the class will produce in the upcoming years. Let's take a look on how the classes Cristobal mentioned fared in terms of success.
Alabama's 2014 Recruiting Class
After four years, this group accomplished everything they could have dreamed of during their college careers. The Tide's list of accomplishments over four years includes:
- 53-5 record overall
- three conference championships,
- four playoff appearances
- two national championships
From 2013-2016, Cristobal served as Alabama's assistant head coach, offensive line coach, and recruiting coordinator. Cristobal's Bama offensive line was awarded the Joe Moore Award given to the toughest and most physical offensive line in the nation.
Here is a list of notable NFL draft picks from the class and where they are now:
Marlon Humphrey (DB) - First-round NFL Draft Pick (Baltimore Ravens) - One-time all-pro (2019) - Three-time pro bowler
Cam Robinson (OT) - Outland Trophy Winner - Second Round NFL Draft Pick (Jacksonville Jaguars) - Started since his rookie season - Agreed to a three-year 54 million dollar contract on April 27, 2022.
Rashaan Evans (LB) - First-team All-American - First-round NFL Draft Pick (Tennessee Titans) - Currently on the active roster with the Atlanta Falcons
Jarran Reed (DT) - Second-Round NFL Draft Pick (Seattle Seahawks) - Signed a one-year deal worth 3.25 million with the Green Packers on March 23, 2022
Da'Shawn Hand (DE) - Fourth-round NFL Draft Pick (Detroit Lions) - Currently on injured reserve with the Tennessee Titans
Christian Miller (LB) - Fourth-round NFL Draft Pick (Carolina Panthers) - Miller was waived by the Panthers in 2021
Ross Pierschbacher (OL) - Fifth-round NFL Draft Pick (Washington Commanders) - Currently on the Detroit Lions' active roster
JK Scott (P) - Fifth-round NFL Draft Pick (Green Bay Packers) - Currently on the active roster with Los Angeles Chargers
Shaun Dion Hamilton (LB) - Sixth-round NFL Draft Pick (Washington Commanders) - Currently a defensive assistant for the Detroit Lions
Bo Scarbrough (RB) - Seventh-round NFL Draft Pick (Dallas Cowboys) - Won USFL Championship with the Birmingham Stallions
Josh Frazier (DT) - Seventh-Round NFL Draft Pick (Pittsburgh Steelers) - Currently with the Orlando Guardians of the XFL as an offensive lineman
Tony Brown (DB) - Ran the third-fastest 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine (4.35) - Undrafted (Los Angeles Chargers) - Currently on the active roster with the Indianapolis Colts
Cam Sims (WR) - Undrafted (Washington Commanders) - Currently on the active roster with Washington
JC Hassenauer (OL) - Undrafted (Atlanta Falcons) - Currently on the active roster with Pittsburgh Steelers
That's 14 of 26 players to play in the NFL
Oregon 2021 Recruiting Class
The 2022 Oregon Ducks could be on their way to completing back-to-back ten-win seasons if they can pull off a victory over North Carolina on Wednesday.
The Ducks had the third-ranked overall class in 2021 with DB Avante Dickerson, DB Daymon David, LB Keith Brown, LB Jeff Bassa, WR Isaiah Brevard, and QB Ty Thompson being the standouts of the class thus far.
The ‘21 class ranked 3rd in the nation according to Rivals.
