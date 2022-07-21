Cristobal Talks Retiring Turnover Chain And NIL At ACC Football Kickoff
It’s been a tremendous summer for Miami with recruiting. The Hurricanes rated, Raul Aguirre, Jackson Carver, Francis Mauigoa, Reid Mikeska, Nathaniel Joseph, Jaden Rashada, Robert Stafford, Jayden Wayne, Emory Williams, and Riley Williams.
It’s just a ton of momentum and it feels like we’re just getting started because we feel a second really strong wave is coming,” said Head Coach Mario Cristobal on The Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM with Zach Krantz.
“A lot of the elite players are choosing to commit to Miami because they know what Miami should be when it’s done right,” Cristobal said.
“And you look at the caliber coaches that are here and they look at the commitment by the university, the buildings that we’re going to put up and the facilities that are going with it, the personnel that we’re adding, all this stuff that goes with elite level play is full-motion right now. And there’s a lot of juice. This is home. Come on, this ain't a job, this is the real deal, so we’re ready to roll.”
Cristobal On Tyler Van Dyke
Coach took the podium at the ACC Kickoff and began with comments on his starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke:
“We’ve made no secret instantly and from far away because obviously, we watch college football at every chance you get is that Tyler Van Dyke and that quarterback room is really really special, because you have a natural leader that’s one of your hardest workers and continues to be recognized as the hardest worker that demands as much of himself as he does of anybody else. That type of mentality and that work ethic is also displayed in the classroom and the way he approaches community service and everything he does. It’s a tremendous benefit. A huge asset for the University and the program. It certainly makes the adjustment a lot more simple.”
Retiring Turnover Chain
Miami is retiring the turnover chain. The heavy Cuban link chain that was given to a Miami Hurricane after they registered a turnover, will no longer be associated with the program.
Cristobal Had This To Say At Retiring The Turnover Chain:
“It is not a shot or a form of disrespect to anybody or anyone. Certainly history is history. Whether it’s positive or whether it’s consequential, whatever it may be, it’s still history and it’s part of your program. We are just moving in a direction that right now doesn’t involve it.”
Cristobal on NIL
Miami is one of the schools highly involved in the Name Image and Likeness (NIL) conversation. NIL allows student-athletes to be compensated outside of their competitive activities. There is much talk and speculation about Miami using NIL to its advantage.
Here are Cristobal’s thoughts on NIL:
“It’s seems pretty obvious that as a university, as an athletics program that our students athletes have done really well with NIL. As a coach, you’re not allowed to really delve in it, but since it is part of the changes in college football and it is a constitutional right, we have a positive mindset towards that. And we are very fortunate to be in arguably the best city in the world and one of the more prominent and growing cities in the entire world as well that’s just constantly ascending. So all that is helpful along with prominent alumni that could be supportive in a role where NIL is a real positive thing. And I know our guys have learned a lot and have benefitted a lot from it and I think as we get to know more about it and I think that’s what everyone really desires just a little bit more clarity so that from a direction standpoint we can all understand it better to maximize it but at the same time make sure that the educational aspect is real. That we are providing a better path for a better future that’s what it’s about. All the other stuff and the noise around it. I don’t really get into that. It’s all about these guys and their future.
Cristobal continued…
“I know when I was a student athlete I would have loved to have it. We didn’t, but I know the experience as a Miami Hurricane was a game changer for me, and it’s a big reason why I’m blessed to have this opportunity to come back and why I jumped right at it. So now I have to make sure that I do everything for them to have the same type of game-changing experience. NIL is part of it right now, it is, and it’s a big part of it right now. But it’s still about keeping the main thing the main thing. You just got to make sure that that marraige of these different things is one that makes sense and one that is productive.”
Cristobal is one of four new coaches in the ACC: Mike Elko (Duke), Tony Elliot (Virginia), and Brent Pry (Virginia Tech).
Miami returns eight All-ACC players from 2021 and is favored to win the coastal division by most betting sportsbooks.