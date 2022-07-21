Cristobal Talks Retiring Turnover Chain And NIL At ACC Football Kickoff

It’s been a tremendous summer for Miami with recruiting. The Hurricanes rated, Raul Aguirre, Jackson Carver, Francis Mauigoa, Reid Mikeska, Nathaniel Joseph, Jaden Rashada, Robert Stafford, Jayden Wayne, Emory Williams, and Riley Williams. It’s just a ton of momentum and it feels like we’re just getting started because we feel a second really strong wave is coming,” said Head Coach Mario Cristobal on The Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM with Zach Krantz. “A lot of the elite players are choosing to commit to Miami because they know what Miami should be when it’s done right,” Cristobal said. “And you look at the caliber coaches that are here and they look at the commitment by the university, the buildings that we’re going to put up and the facilities that are going with it, the personnel that we’re adding, all this stuff that goes with elite level play is full-motion right now. And there’s a lot of juice. This is home. Come on, this ain't a job, this is the real deal, so we’re ready to roll.”

Cristobal On Tyler Van Dyke

Coach took the podium at the ACC Kickoff and began with comments on his starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke: “We’ve made no secret instantly and from far away because obviously, we watch college football at every chance you get is that Tyler Van Dyke and that quarterback room is really really special, because you have a natural leader that’s one of your hardest workers and continues to be recognized as the hardest worker that demands as much of himself as he does of anybody else. That type of mentality and that work ethic is also displayed in the classroom and the way he approaches community service and everything he does. It’s a tremendous benefit. A huge asset for the University and the program. It certainly makes the adjustment a lot more simple.”

Retiring Turnover Chain

Miami is retiring the turnover chain. The heavy Cuban link chain that was given to a Miami Hurricane after they registered a turnover, will no longer be associated with the program. Cristobal Had This To Say At Retiring The Turnover Chain: “It is not a shot or a form of disrespect to anybody or anyone. Certainly history is history. Whether it’s positive or whether it’s consequential, whatever it may be, it’s still history and it’s part of your program. We are just moving in a direction that right now doesn’t involve it.”

Cristobal on NIL