Miami's Wednesday zoom press conference had Head coach Mario Cristobal, safety Kamren Kinchens, defensive lineman Elijah Roberts, and offensive lineman Jalen Rivers available to the media before its game with North Carolina. Here are some key takeaways.

Key players to be available for Saturday

Running backs Henry Parrish & Jaylan Knighton, as well as cornerbacks Tyrique Stevenson & Daryl Porter Jr., have been cleared for Saturday and were full speed in practice this week, according to Cristobal. The availability of the two backs will be vital for this offense, as the passing game has been inconsistent. Parrish has graded out as one of the best running backs in the country this season and already has multiple 100-yard games under his belt. Knighton may be the most explosive offensive skill player and his big play ability is useful in a hi-tempo to the offense. Porter is coming off a breakout game where he was the highest graded defensive player on the team and has earned an added look on game day according to Cristobal: "Really good player, really good person and really good teammate and he's gotten better, better and better and had a really good opportunity last week," said Cristobal on his breakout performance. "He took advantage of it and we expect him to continue to be a big part of this team and this program. We've always watched him from afar, from his days in high school to when he was away. Having him on this team is a blessing and getting him more playing time is going to make us a better team." Offensive tackle Zion Nelson was once again announced as a game-time decision.

The mobility of UNC QB Drake Maye was once again a topic of discussion

Coach Cristobal was candid about the athletic ability of opposing freshman quarterback Drake Maye: "Well, I don't think there's anything he does bad quite frankly. He sees the field extremely well. His pocket presence is off the charts. The ball comes out fast, he's very decisive. If there's nothing there, or if he is in trouble, just incredible ability to make people miss, keep his eyes up field, extend plays and if there's nothing to extended to, he takes off and he's hard to tackle. He makes you miss suddenly. He's always a contact plus two to three yards. He's not afraid to run you over. He's a really impressive player." The focus of the defense this week will be to contain the star freshman and comments from the staff and defensive players prove that. Two weeks of preparation should be enough time to put a solid game plan together.

The defensive will have an opportunity to redeem themselves against another high powered passing offense

The them of the past week and a half have been the four big plays that the defense allowed that ended up being one of the deciding factors of Miami's loss to MTSU. Kinchens touched on North Carolina's offense and what they can do to not replicate their last game's results: "Air raid. They love throwing the ball. The quarterback has 19 touchdowns, one interception, so he's doing a pretty good job. Then they're receiving core, they can actually go get the ball. They got some speed to them." KInchens also said the defensive backfield just needs to execute and that the scheme was not at fault for the huge plays that plagued the defense: "The main thing is making sure we try to fix our wrongs. There was nothing wrong with scheme or the calls or anything, it was just more we gotta execute on the field...[Coach Steele] took the blame for it, but it's the guys out there that really gotta go and execute. Every call, it could be a zone, it be a blitz play, it could a man play, we gotta go out there and execute it, which we didn't do, so."

Team mentality and preparation has improved since coming out flat against Middle Tennessee State