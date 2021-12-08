Cristobal visiting Oregon OL commit today at school, then taking in-home
Duncanville (Tex.) High School OT Cameron Williams remains an Oregon commitment, but the Miami Hurricanes are pushing hard and looking to change that.Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal, the two coach...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news