Cristobal weighs in after Sat. drills; Leonard Taylor talks progress

The last time coach Mario Cristobal spoke publicly about his team’s progress this spring was after the opening practice.

Today marked UM’s sixth practice, and Cristobal said he’s pleased overall with what he sees.

“By practice six now you start understanding a little bit what you’re trying to get accomplished,” Cristobal said. “There’s improvement, we still have long way to go. The consistency in the most important. Consistency and physically. Consistency and execution, consistency and toughness. All things that go with being a great football team.”

This weekend also marked Cristobal’s first coaching clinic, and the two-day event included the likes of Jimmy Johnson, Sean McVay, Ed Orgeron and Darren Rizzi.

It also was a chance for the UM coaches to get around high school coaches in the area and build those bonds that can help in recruiting.

“You want to build trust and confidence, and the only way someone can trust you is if they know you,” Cristobal said. “The only way they can know you is if you invest time in them. for us we want to make sure we invest in them and their programs, help their programs get better.

“A couple of wise words from Jimmy Johnson or Sean McVay - It was very interactive. We had Darren Rizzi demonstrating special teams drills. … We always learn a lot from coach Johnson. Coach Orgeron did an awesome job. … People are getting to know the Miami Hurricanes.”

On the field for his team?

Cristobal weighed in with his thoughts on a few subjects:

* He said Will Mallory is out for the spring but that “When we play this season he’ll be playing with us. Some injuries are more serious than others.”

* Of the strides he sees from Practice 1 to 6 in the team, Cristobal’s main takeaway was, “We’ve improved some in physicality, have to be a much more physical football team. We’ve got to work, that’s the bottom line.”

* Cristobal said the team is installing all its run packages and is putting in its sets.

“We’ve put in a lot in six practices,” Cristobal said. “When we install, we install a 50-50, 45-55 clip (run-pass ratio).

“We want to affect the edges with our tackles, tight ends, running backs. We want to take advantage of having great quarterbacks, stretch the filed a little bit.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY, FROM CRISTOBAL ON THE CANE HOOPS TEAM REACHING THE ELITE 8: “The whole world is better when Miami is kicking ass.”