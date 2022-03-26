Cristobal weighs in after Sat. drills; Leonard Taylor talks progress
The last time coach Mario Cristobal spoke publicly about his team’s progress this spring was after the opening practice.
Today marked UM’s sixth practice, and Cristobal said he’s pleased overall with what he sees.
“By practice six now you start understanding a little bit what you’re trying to get accomplished,” Cristobal said. “There’s improvement, we still have long way to go. The consistency in the most important. Consistency and physically. Consistency and execution, consistency and toughness. All things that go with being a great football team.”
This weekend also marked Cristobal’s first coaching clinic, and the two-day event included the likes of Jimmy Johnson, Sean McVay, Ed Orgeron and Darren Rizzi.
It also was a chance for the UM coaches to get around high school coaches in the area and build those bonds that can help in recruiting.
“You want to build trust and confidence, and the only way someone can trust you is if they know you,” Cristobal said. “The only way they can know you is if you invest time in them. for us we want to make sure we invest in them and their programs, help their programs get better.
“A couple of wise words from Jimmy Johnson or Sean McVay - It was very interactive. We had Darren Rizzi demonstrating special teams drills. … We always learn a lot from coach Johnson. Coach Orgeron did an awesome job. … People are getting to know the Miami Hurricanes.”
On the field for his team?
Cristobal weighed in with his thoughts on a few subjects:
* He said Will Mallory is out for the spring but that “When we play this season he’ll be playing with us. Some injuries are more serious than others.”
* Of the strides he sees from Practice 1 to 6 in the team, Cristobal’s main takeaway was, “We’ve improved some in physicality, have to be a much more physical football team. We’ve got to work, that’s the bottom line.”
* Cristobal said the team is installing all its run packages and is putting in its sets.
“We’ve put in a lot in six practices,” Cristobal said. “When we install, we install a 50-50, 45-55 clip (run-pass ratio).
“We want to affect the edges with our tackles, tight ends, running backs. We want to take advantage of having great quarterbacks, stretch the filed a little bit.”
QUOTE OF THE DAY, FROM CRISTOBAL ON THE CANE HOOPS TEAM REACHING THE ELITE 8: “The whole world is better when Miami is kicking ass.”
If the Miami Hurricanes are going to make big strides this year on defense, it will start up front on the line.
And DT Leonard Taylor plans to be a big part of that.
Taylor, who had 7.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in nine games off the bench last year, has worked in for first- and second-team reps this spring.
“My freshman year I didn’t grasp the plays - it’s much slower now,” Taylor said.
He adds that “It’s different this year, we fly around a lot more, the coaches are harder on us, push us a lot harder than last year
They stay on us about the plays, that we dress a certain way, things like that.”
The expectation is he will be a key starter, and UM needs to replace four linemen who started last year - ends Zach McCloud and Deandre Johnson along with tackles Jon Ford and Nesta Silvera.
None of the four were really difference makers. All four combined for 10 sacks on the season, which in 12 games was only two more sacks than Jaelan Phillips had by himself in two fewer games in 2020.
These new coaches want difference-makers on the line.
And Taylor can be one.
He says he’s slimmed down, turning body fat into muscle.
“I feel a lot stronger,” Taylor said. “I don’t feel as heavy as last year … I feel faster.”
Other interior talent competing for the starting jobs include Jared Harrison-Hunte and transfers Antonio Moultrie and Jacob Lichtenstein, who is more of a role guy but can play tackle or end. Plus Jordan Miller has some experience and can be serviceable.
At end there is fierce competition for reps, and Jahfari Harvey and Chantz Williams have the most returning experience but will have to hold off several others vying this spring and beyond to move up the depth chart.
Plus, of course, there’s an expectation that veteran UCLA DE transfer Mitchell Agude will come in this summer and work his way to a starting role.
There’s some talent to work with across the line, for sure.
Including Thomas.
“My goal for this year is play a lot more, make a lot more plays, get my name out there more than it is now,” Taylor said.
The bottom line?
Miami HAS to improve on its No. 44 national rush defense rank of last year (139.0 yards) and No. 75 total defense ranking (389.6 yards).
That will start up front.
With Taylor & Co.
“The defensive scheme, we just play our gaps, contain our gaps the way we play the run,” Taylor said. “We’ll rush the quarterback, make plays.”
* Taylor says the offensive line technique is a bit different than last year … and in particular they are attacking the ribs of the defensive linemen.
“They tear my ribs up a little bit,” Taylor said. “Those guys are getting better.”