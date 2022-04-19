Cyrus Moss pleased with his spring progress, looking to add weight

Freshman early enrollee DE Cyrus Moss is every bit of 6-foot-6, and he’s got those long arms and the size you want in a potentially dominant end.

What he needs? To put on some weight.

That remains a work in progress.

“Just keep eating, eat, eat, eat every chance you get,” is what Moss says the message is he’s gotten from strength coaches. “Just keep on slamming the shakes down.”

Moss says he feels his body “getting better overall, less injury prone and I’m starting to put on some weight.”

Along with that, Moss already possesses length, explosion and a great first step. He says he’s learned since arriving in January about the importance of attention to detail.

And then when he got into spring drills he immediately noticed a big difference from high school. When he attempted to, as he puts it, "go through the motions" at times, it didn't work out so well.

“There’s a big physical difference (in college vs. high school),” Moss said. “It’s physical, and that’s something I had to learn. You have to be physical every day, day in and day out.”

Regardless of where his weight stands, Moss showed this spring he has the ability to be an immediate help for the program. He can get his hands up in passing lanes and disrupt plays with his length and relative quickness.

He worked mainly with the twos at end in the spring, and he stood out at the Spring Game with a pair of sacks.

“It’s a great opportunity and I’ve been excited about it,” Moss said. “I feel I’ve done pretty well. Most of it is making sure I know what I’m supposed to be doing.”

Moving forward, Moss says he’ll just keep doing whatever he can to help this team achieve its goals.

He knows there will be a lot of hard work involved.

“(Coaches) tried to have me open up my pass rush arsenal, get better in my run fits, better leverage, better hands and just overall perfect all my technique,” he says.