CaneSport - D'Eriq King confirmed with torn ACL, will undergo surgery

The University of Miami football program announced Thursday that redshirt senior quarterback D’Eriq King has sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will undergo surgery at the UHealth Sports Medicine Institute at The Lennar Foundation Medical Center.

UM's release on the injury states that "A timetable for his return will be determined after surgery but he is expected to be available for the start of 2021 fall camp."

Typical ACL tear recovery time for a football player is 7-9 months, so the above would be an optimistic timetable but certainly within the range of possibility.

King started all 11 games for the Hurricanes this season, throwing for 2,686 yards with 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions, while also rushing for 538 yards and four scores. He completed 64.1 percent of his passes, the second-best single-season completion percentage in school history.

He was injured while scrambling to his right in the bowl game, planting awkwardly before diving forward.

Assuming he is available for fall camp, King would be on track to start against Alabama in the opener in 2021. If not? A lot will hinge on if N'Kosi Perry decides to return or enters the transfer portal. He looked very good as King's replacement in the bowl game. He would likely battle it out with Tyler Van Dyke, who was a freshman this season, if King isn't ready for Game 1.

And signee Jake Garcia also might have something to say about the QB race in the event King does not follow a timetable to start in Game 1.