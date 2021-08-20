D’Eriq King: “I think we’re going to finish No. 1”

QB D’Eriq King has a message for those that think Alabama, a 19-point favorite vs. the Canes in the season-opener and preseason number one, will roll to a win in Atlanta.

King isn’t going to say UM will lose any game this year.

“I’m a very confident guy,” King said this week on Stephen A.’s World, hosted by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. “I think we’re going to finish No. 1. I’m never going to say we’re going to lose to anybody. I’m super confident, and I’m confident in my teammates.”

Confidence is great, of course.

And so is having season-opening opponent of this caliber that keeps every player locked in all offseason and fall camp on the task at hand.

“I think there’s no better way to open up your season than vs. the best team of the last decade, right?” King said. “Obviously they won that national championship last year. It’s a big task. They have a great team, probably the best head coach of all time. So I think we’re looking forward to the opportunity to go out there and compete against those guys, especially in a neutral site in Atlanta in front of thousands and thousands of people. So we’re just practicing every day, getting ready for the opportunity to show what we can do.”

It will be a tall task to pull the upset, and since Nick Saban took the ‘Bama job in 2007 the team has won six national titles and has only lost more than one game five times since 2008 (four seasons with two losses, one season with three).

“I’m a competitor,” King said. “I’m not ever going go out there and say, ‘We’re going lose this game or that game.’ Like I said, I’m looking forward to playing those guys. It’s a great task — one of the best teams in my lifetime, the last decade. So I’m excited to play those guys.”

UM enters the game ranked No. 14 in the preseason AP poll.

“The good thing about preseason rankings is they don’t matter after a couple of weeks of the season,” King said. “We are top 15, have to play like we’re not ranked, give it everything we’ve got and try to win every game.”

* King also said when it comes to NIL deals that coach Manny Diaz and athletic director Blake James have been supportive of players making as much money as possible.

“They’ve done a really good job all summer of teaching us about different things, LLC’s, taxes, the right companies to work with,” King said. “They’re very supportive of us.”