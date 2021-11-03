D'Eriq King on The Lamar Thomas Show: I hurt knee again in 'Bama game

It wasn’t the season QB D’Eriq King envisioned.

He worked hard this offseason to come off a torn ACL suffered in UM’s bowl game last year, returning for fall practice and getting back full go for game 1 against Alabama.

But things never fell into place for King with this offense. Rhett Lashlee’s attack took a step back from how King and UM had performed a year earlier, and the team was 1-2 with King as a starter before he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury against Michigan State.

On Wednesday evening on CaneSport’s Lamar Thomas Show, King revealed something nobody outside the building knew about his season.

“Alabama (the season opener) - I wanted to play that game, rushed my knee coming back,” King said. “But I felt right, felt healthy, was practicing two days and the third day would do individual 7 on 7, limited team reps, wanted my knee to get healthy.

“I don’t think anybody knows this but the Alabama game I got strip-sacked, blindsided, I reinjured my knee. I tore another ligament in the back of my knee. I don’t think anybody knew about that. I came back to Miami that day, Sunday got an MRI, X-ray, all that and it wasn’t my ACL thank God. It was a small ligament I could play through. So I played the App State game with not a lot of practice that week as far as me running the ball, getting team reps. Just had to play through it, go out there and try to win some games.”

Then he suffered the shoulder injury against Michigan State.

“Every time I think about it I get emotional because it’s not what I wanted to happen,” King said. “We had really big plans coming back, I thought we had a really good winter, spring, really good summer. Everyone was locked in, nobody was veering off of what we needed to do. You play No. 1 in week 1 (Alabama), one of the best teams in the country, best head coach of all time. And we fully expected to win that game, felt we had a good game plan, good practices. But we didn’t play well on offense, didn’t play well on defense, didn’t play well on special teams. That game was just a weird feeling. Like we were going to be aggressive, take our shot, had nothing to lose. … We had to play our best game, but I think we could have hung with them. We just went out there and didn’t perform. A lot of missed opportunities out there, missed plays. That front 7 was one of the best I played in college football.

“We lose that game, come back and play a good App State team we felt we should have handled. App State, we win by two points. Now we’re expecting to roll, keep going. At the time Michigan State, we were favored to win. Deep down inside I know if I didn’t separate my shoulder on the first drive of the third quarter the game is totally different. For me, people can say what they want about the program, the coaches and all that, but at the end of the day the first couple of games come down to we weren’t playing good as players. I think we just weren’t playing good, I wasn’t playing good. A lot of guys, starters, leaders on the team, we just weren’t playing good. I felt the Michigan State game was the game we’d pick it up, start clicking, rolling. But from my performance, I can say the turnover the first possession of the game, that was rough. And then separated my shoulder first drive of the second half. Tried to play through that, I probably should have, you know, sat out, got healthy. But I tried to come back, fight through it, I think ended up making it worse.”

Looking back, King says his priority wasn’t just to be a good QB for the team. He was focused on being a leader.

“The leadership, it sounds cliché but that’s what I brought to the team,” King said. “I’m a very confident guy, super confident.”

Of course, with King out second year freshman Tyler Van Dyke has shined at QB.

“Some of the throws he makes with people in his face is really impressive,” King said. “He’s playing really good the last couple of weeks, and I think he’ll keep it up, too.”

King says he’s helping Van Dyke along as much as he can, watching film with him and providing words of advice.

“I try to help him as much as possible,” King said. “He’s playing really good. His first couple of games it was a confidence thing. He works really hard, since he got here. This spring when I was out he kind of stepped up, had a really good spring, really good camp. It was destined for him to be playing how he’s playing.”

Van Dyke and true freshman Jake Garcia had shared reps the game after King was declared out, vs. Central Connecticut State, but then Garcia went down with ankle surgery.

Prior to that, many on the outside speculated that Garcia was the better of the two backups.

Asked about that, King said, “Social media plays into a lot of people thinking one player will be better. Tyler is one of the hardest working players I’ve ever been teammates with. I’m glad he’s coming out of his shell, is talking his talk and doing what he has to do. I’m happy for him.”