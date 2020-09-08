D'Eriq King on Tues.: Lot of factors will go into if he comes back in 2021
D’Eriq King is ready.Miami’s new starting quarterback who formerly starred at Houston before transferring to UM as a grad senior will get his first real game wearing a Cane helmet on Thursday night...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news