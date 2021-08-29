D'Eriq King ranked No. 2 returning player in ACC

In just one season in Miami, quarterback D'Eriq King proved to be the Hurricanes' leader both on and off the field. Despite tearing his ACL in Miami's bowl game, King is on track to be the 'Canes starting quarterback for Week 1 against Alabama. He is a true dual threat quarterback with 2,686 passing yards, 538 rushing yards, and 27 touchdowns responsible for in 2020. Watch our #2 player in the 2021 ACC Top 25 Returning Players, D'Eriq King, right here: