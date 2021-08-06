D'Eriq King weighs in after opening fall practice: Knee "feels fine"

QB D’Eriq King must already be getting tired of fielding questions about his knee.

It seems every time he's granted an interview since that bowl game it's the first and only question that matters.

Today?

Well maybe he answered some of the question without talking.

He went out on the practice field this evening for UM’s first fall session and showed he’s right on track to be ready for the opener vs. ‘Bama. He took all the first team reps and even scrambled up the middle without missing a beat during an 11-on-11 when nothing was open. Of course, it’s a bit different in shorts and a helmet knowing no one will tackle you.

“Right before I pulled the ball I was talking to my PT (physical therapist), told him `I’ll show you how I’m doing’ - it happened,” King said.

It was a positive start, and King wore a sleeve over the injured leg in practice and says he won’t wear a brace in games.

He feels confident in that repaired knee.

And yes, of course King was asked about his knee following practice. It was the first query for the star QB.

“It feels fine,” King said. “Going through a real practice is good for me. Summer workouts, not testing myself on the football field (till today) - it feels pretty good right now.”

King said his first scramble “was a big relief.”

“Everything felt like normal,” King said. “It was really good throwing the ball today.”

Overall?

He says he thinks the offense "is going in the right direction right now."

"I couldn't wait for today, to come out and really practice," King said. "I showed my coaches I'm fine, my coaches and PT that I'm good."

King says he likes the competition he's seeing across the board on offense.

"There's competition at every position, no one has a job," King said.

King also praised backup QBs Tyler Van Dyke and Jake Garcia, saying they "had a really good day."

* On the vaccination front, Manny Diaz said 85 percent of the team has gotten at least the first vaccine shot.

“At the end of the day everyone has to make their own decision,” King said. “The majority of the guys on the team have it.”