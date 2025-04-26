Damien Martinez selected in the seventh round of the NFL Draft by Seattle

Former Miami running back Damien Martinez was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

The Oregon State transfer spent one season with the Hurricanes rushing for 1,002 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per carry, and scoring ten touchdowns. Martinez also caught 17 balls for 204 yards.

Miami added Martinez during the spring transfer portal window in 2024.

Martinez is the third running back taken from the University of Miami since 2019: Travis Homer - 2019, and DeeJay Dallas - 2020. Miami has had 11 running backs selected for the NFL since 2000.

According to Rivals.com, Martinez was a three-star talent from Lewisville, TX, and the 37th-ranked running back in the 2022 class.