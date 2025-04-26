Damien Martinez selected in the seventh round of the NFL Draft by Seattle

Former Miami running back Damien Martinez was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.
The Oregon State transfer spent one season with the Hurricanes rushing for 1,002 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per carry, and scoring ten touchdowns. Martinez also caught 17 balls for 204 yards.
Miami added Martinez during the spring transfer portal window in 2024.
Martinez is the third running back taken from the University of Miami since 2019: Travis Homer - 2019, and DeeJay Dallas - 2020. Miami has had 11 running backs selected for the NFL since 2000.
According to Rivals.com, Martinez was a three-star talent from Lewisville, TX, and the 37th-ranked running back in the 2022 class.
Martinez originally signed with Oregon State before transferring to Miami this past year. During his three-year career at both schools, he played in 38 games, including 27 starts, and totaled 514 carries for 3,196 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry and scoring 26 touchdowns. He also caught 32 receptions for 391 yards.
Scouting Report
At 6 feet tall and 235 pounds, Martinez has legitimate NFL size and a play style to match. He refuses to go down on first contact, generating yards after contact and pushing the pile.
He does his best work running behind the man and gap-blocking concepts between the tackles. His sprinter background gives him impressive explosiveness and top speed.
His high forced missed tackle rate is more due to breaking tackles than making defenders miss. While he has the frame for pass protection, he is not as aggressive as desired and lacks discipline in his fundamentals. He has some experience as a receiver but does not have excellent hands.
Strengths
Massive build with a powerful frame and strong enough to hold up in pass protection. His light feet enable him to move well behind man and gap schemes.
He has impressive balance for a player of his size and possesses good long speed for his frame, aided by a track background, as evidenced by his 4.5 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine.
Weaknesses
Needs to play with more aggression in pass protection. Drops his head and lacks proper discipline in pass protection
He is not a natural receiver out of the backfield and tends to be stiff when changing direction once he gains momentum.
Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Focus and Miami Athletics contributed to this report
