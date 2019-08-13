News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-13 14:04:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Dan Enos: Jarren Williams can be "elite passer"

Ajblwmo2knujkfmrzjdq
CaneSport.com
Staff

Offensive coordinator/QB coach Dan Enos said Tuesday that the decision to start Jarren Williams came down to several factors.But one, in particular, stood out: Enos said Williams has a chance to be...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}