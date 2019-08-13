Dan Enos: Jarren Williams can be "elite passer"
Offensive coordinator/QB coach Dan Enos said Tuesday that the decision to start Jarren Williams came down to several factors.But one, in particular, stood out: Enos said Williams has a chance to be...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news