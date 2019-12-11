Daran Branch: I’d like to take Cane official visit this weekend
Amite (La.) High School DB Daran Branch is a former Miami Hurricanes commitment who wound up decommitting to Mississippi Nov. 16, about eight months after he initially made his Cane pledge.It was d...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news