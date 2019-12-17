News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-17 02:59:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Darnell Washington may wait till Feb. to sign; UM "very realistic option"

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

With the early signing day fast approaching, all-everything tight end Darnell Washington is mulling over his decision.And when he’ll make it.Washington’s mentor, David Hill, told CaneSport late Mon...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}