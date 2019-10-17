Days after saying recruitment shut down, OL commit opens it up again
Antonio Smith is back on the open market.Just days after the Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard High School OL told CaneSport that "I shut my recruitment down, I’m done, I’m a Hurricane," Smith told CaneSport o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news