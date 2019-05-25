News More News
DB compared to Sean Taylor, coming for Paradise Camp

Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Marrero (La.) John Ehret High School Class of 2021 S Kaine Williams picked up a Miami offer May 15.Of course, he's got the perfect first name to become a Hurricane. UM was his 17th offer, and he pi...

