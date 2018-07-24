DB has 14 offers, says offer at Paradise would put UM No. 1
Rockledge (Fla.) High School Class of 2020 S/ATH Ladarius Tennison will be on hand for the Paradise Camp.“I got an invite and I wanted to get a tour of the school, pursue the camp and show my skill...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news