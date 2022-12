Isaiah Dunson is the latest to make his intentions to enter the transfer portal public via social media.

The 6'1"186-pound DB from Georgia posted just three tackles in the 2022 season. The 2020 four-star No. 32 cornerback by Rivals saw minimal action on the field for the Miami Hurricanes. The third-year sophomore recorded 14 tackles and one pass defenses in his collegiate career.

Miami has a total of 10 players that are set to transfer from Miami. The transfer portal window officially opens on December 5th.