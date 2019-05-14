DB lands Cane offer: “I was very excited”
Fort Pierce (Fla.) Westwood High School Class of 2022 DB Kamari Wilson landed a Hurricane scholarship offer at the end of April when Miami coaches evaluated him at his school.It was his third offer...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news