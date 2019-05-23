News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-23 14:36:14 -0500') }} football Edit

DB offered today after Field eval: "It's huge"

Edlv1vxelp5yb0ycuwzd
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Ocoee (Fla.) High School DB Lovie Jenkins picked up a Miami offer today after he was evaluated at his school by coach Stephen Field.It was his 44th offer, with more than 25 of those coming this spr...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}