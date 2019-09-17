DB picked up Cane offer at UM practice: "It gave me lots of smiles"
Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace High School Class of 2022 S Semaj Flagg lists an early Miami scholarship offer.The Canes are among his five scholarships so far, with the others from Georgia, Syracu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news