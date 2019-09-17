News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-17 01:58:00 -0500') }} football Edit

DB picked up Cane offer at UM practice: "It gave me lots of smiles"

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace High School Class of 2022 S Semaj Flagg lists an early Miami scholarship offer.The Canes are among his five scholarships so far, with the others from Georgia, Syracu...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}