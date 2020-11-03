DB Ryan Turner on new ACC offer: It's very big
Ryan Turner landed an offer from Miami last week - and it’s going to play a major role in his recruitment moving forward.The 2022 cornerback from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna talked with co-d...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news