DB standout at Richt camp waiting on offer, favors Canes

Gary Ferman
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh High School Class of 2021 Omarion Cooper was a standout at the Mark Richt camp this past weekend.“It was a great experience,” Cooper said. “I’m young, I think I did excel...

