DB was recruited to UM by T-Rob, now has Cane offer from new staff
Pinson (Ala.) High School DB TJ Metcalf has a pretty good family history in the NFL. His cousins are former NFL OL Terrence Metcalf and current NFL WR DK Metcalf.Now TJ is looking to make his own n...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news