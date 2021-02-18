DB/WR gets offer from Van Dyke: “I was really excited”
Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson High School Class of 2023 DB/WR Cormani McClain picked up a Miami offer Feb. 11 - it was his 17th offer, and that list includes the likes of Alabama, Florida and Florida...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news