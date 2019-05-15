CaneSport.com

DE after picking up Cane scholarship offer: “It’s super exciting”
Plant City (Fla.) Lakeland Christian School Class of 2021 DE Cade Denhoff picked up a Hurricane scholarship offer recently.It was his 13th offer.“It’s super exciting, I’m just trying to keep my hea...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news