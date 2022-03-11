DE picked up UM offer last week, visited today: "I'm really liking Miami"
Miami Norland High School 2024 DE Jeremiah Marcelin took a visit to Miami March 11.He arrived with his father at 9:15 a.m. and stayed until 1 p.m.“We came in and coach (Jorge) Baez greeted us, shou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news