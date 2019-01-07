DE picks up Cane offer, sets visit date
Gray (Ga.) Jones County High School DE Ja’Darien Boykin picked up a Cane offer today.“I talked to coach (Jess) Simpson, he was telling me he’s offering tonight and was talking about the school, ask...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news