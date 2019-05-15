News More News
DE transfer Phillips adds 20 pounds, feels "really good" off injury

CaneSport.com
Staff

CLICK HERE FOR WHICH PLAYERS ARE REPORTING FOR SUMMER A & BThings are looking up for Jaelan Phillips.The UCLA transfer has been through a lot these last couple of years, from a pair of concussions ...

