CaneSport - DE with UM among 28 offers talking with Cane coaches: D "brings swagger"

DE with UM among 28 offers talking with Cane coaches: D "brings swagger"
Miami Monsignor Pace High School Class of 2022 DE Shemar Stewart says he’s taking his early recruitment slowly.“I don’t know when I’ll be narrowing things down - nothing too soon,” he says.But Stew...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news