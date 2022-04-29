Debating The NIL Controversy: Nijel Pack vs. Isaiah Wong

There is a bottom line in business.

Something is worth what someone is willing to pay for it. Period.

On April 12, when Isaiah Wong agreed to a $100,000 NIL deal with John Ruiz' LifeWallet, his value was $100,000.

So what suddenly made Wong, his family and agent Adam Pappas decide that he was worth more just over two weeks later?

Well it was the fact that Ruiz decided that Nijel Pack, a transfer guard from Kansas State who signed with LifeWallet 11 days later, was worth $400,000 per year or four times more than Wong.

Period. End of story.

It is understandable that Wong and his family were outraged. From their point of view, Wong was a key piece on a team that went to the Elite 8 last season. And now someone coming in from the outside was REALLY getting paid and he was not.

So through Pappas of NEXT Sports Agency, using ESPN as a communications vehicle, Wong issued an ultimatum Thursday night that he would enter the transfer portal if his compensation were not increased immediately.

"If Isaiah and his family don't feel that the NIL number meets their expectations they will be entering the transfer portal tomorrow, while maintaining his eligibility in the NBA draft and going through the draft process," Pappas said.

The thing that made this a bit crazy? Pappas also represented Pack in negotiations with Ruiz.

There was no chance all this NIL activity was going to take place without this kind of drama and this is likely only the beginning.

But who is right and who is wrong?

We thought we would take a quick look and compare the two players.