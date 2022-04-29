Debating The NIL Controversy: Nijel Pack vs. Isaiah Wong
There is a bottom line in business.
Something is worth what someone is willing to pay for it. Period.
On April 12, when Isaiah Wong agreed to a $100,000 NIL deal with John Ruiz' LifeWallet, his value was $100,000.
So what suddenly made Wong, his family and agent Adam Pappas decide that he was worth more just over two weeks later?
Well it was the fact that Ruiz decided that Nijel Pack, a transfer guard from Kansas State who signed with LifeWallet 11 days later, was worth $400,000 per year or four times more than Wong.
Period. End of story.
It is understandable that Wong and his family were outraged. From their point of view, Wong was a key piece on a team that went to the Elite 8 last season. And now someone coming in from the outside was REALLY getting paid and he was not.
So through Pappas of NEXT Sports Agency, using ESPN as a communications vehicle, Wong issued an ultimatum Thursday night that he would enter the transfer portal if his compensation were not increased immediately.
"If Isaiah and his family don't feel that the NIL number meets their expectations they will be entering the transfer portal tomorrow, while maintaining his eligibility in the NBA draft and going through the draft process," Pappas said.
The thing that made this a bit crazy? Pappas also represented Pack in negotiations with Ruiz.
There was no chance all this NIL activity was going to take place without this kind of drama and this is likely only the beginning.
But who is right and who is wrong?
We thought we would take a quick look and compare the two players.
SG ISAIAH WONG, 6-4, 185, JR.
Positives
Wong is a high scoring, athletic 2 guard who can create his own shot and dazzle around the rim with acrobatic makes.
Can provide instant offense because of that ability to break down a defender and get tough shots off.
Wong can play point guard in a pinch, but it's not a natural position for him.
He could potentially be seen as a second round NBA Draft pick should he turn pro this season.
Wong has 15,000 followers on Instagram.
Negatives
Wong is not as versatile as Pack.
He's not a consistent three-point shooter.
His defense continues to be a work in progress.
He's a 6-2 two-guard because he isn't quick enough to be a point guard at the next level.
Partially due to the spectacular season of Kam McGusty, Wong took a step back this past season compared to the prior one. In 2020-21 he averaged 17.1 points (43.1 FG percentage, 34.7 3PT percentage) and 4.8 rebounds with 2.4 assists, and in 2021-22 he averaged 15.3 points (45.2 FG percentage, 30.2 3PT percentage) and 4.3 rebounds with 2.0 assists.
Wong also only has 877 followers on Twitter.
PG/SG NIJEL PACK, 6-0, 180, JR.
Positives
Pack is viewed as a point guard when it comes to the NBA given his size and athleticism, and he played the 1 his freshman year at Kansas State. He moved to the two-guard his sophomore year.
Pack comes with the natural publicity of being one of the nation's most highly-regarded transfers
Like Wong, Pack can create his own shot, but he's a much better outside shooter than Wong. At Miami he's viewed as the replacement for point guard Charlie Moore, so he'd be playing his more natural position.
In 2020-21, Pack averaged 12.7 points (41.8 FG percentage, 40.5 3PT percentage) and 3.7 rebounds with 3.8 assists, and this past season Pack averaged 17.4 points (45.5 FG percentage, 43.6 3PT percentage) and 3.8 rebounds with 2.2 assists.
Negatives
Pack has to prove himself as a defender
He is only six-feet tall.
Pack only has 4,824 Twitter followers, potentially limiting his NIL value.
So who has greater NIL value?
Again, that is in the eye of the beholder.
John Ruiz chose to give Pack $400,000 per year and give Wong $100,000.
It seems like the market set itself and the Hurricanes could be saying goodbye to Wong if he is serious about his ultimatum.