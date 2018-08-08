CaneSport.com

Whatever you do, don't call him a running back.

Deejay Dallas prefers the term "athlete."

He sees himself as a receiver/running back/returner and more .

“I try not to box myself into that label as just a running back,” he says. “I’m an athlete before anything. I can play anything on the field.”

When Deejay Dallas first arrived on campus last year, he was a lanky wide receiver that weighed in as low as 195 pounds. Midway through the season he converted to running back after a season-ending injury to Mark Walton, and he started bulking up and wound up contributing 217 rushing yards and 92 receiving yards out of the backfield.

He’s expected to back up Travis Homer this year and also will need to hold off five-star freshman Lorenzo Lingard for reps. Dallas is up to the challenge, and it’s a heavier, stronger version of the 2017 running back ... errr ... athlete.

Dallas said after Wednesday’s practice that he’s up to 220 pounds and that he ran a 4.5-second time in the 40 a couple of months ago when he weighed 225.

“I feel like I’m playing physical, getting to peak performance,” Dallas said. “I don’t feel the (added) weight.”

Dallas says he’s more comfortable at the position and that “I’m having a great camp so far.”