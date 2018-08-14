CaneSport.com

Cane running backs hope to be regularly rolling downfield in games this season.

And after Tuesday’s practice tailback Deejay Dallas enjoyed sharing some interesting comparisons when it comes to Miami’s runners.

Third-team tailback/first team fullback Trayone Gray?

“He’s like 240 (pounds), is like a Mack truck,” Dallas said. “Like a Mack truck with a Ferrari engine.”

First-teamer Travis Homer?

“A tank - it might not look like a tank, but it’s a tank, and tanks go fast,” Dallas said.

Dallas’ comparison for himself?

“A Ford F-150 with a Ferrari engine,” Dallas said.

Dallas adds of Gray that he’s “a bigger back. Choc is big, strong, is the strongest in our room, one of the fastest in our room. He might not look fast, but Choc is fast. … He brings the juice, is the vet, one of the leaders in our room.”