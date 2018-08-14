CaneSport.com

Dallas: Couple of Ferrari engines ... and a tank ... in backfield
Cane running backs hope to be regularly rolling downfield in games this season.
And after Tuesday’s practice tailback Deejay Dallas enjoyed sharing some interesting comparisons when it comes to Miami’s runners.
Third-team tailback/first team fullback Trayone Gray?
“He’s like 240 (pounds), is like a Mack truck,” Dallas said. “Like a Mack truck with a Ferrari engine.”
First-teamer Travis Homer?
“A tank - it might not look like a tank, but it’s a tank, and tanks go fast,” Dallas said.
Dallas’ comparison for himself?
“A Ford F-150 with a Ferrari engine,” Dallas said.
Dallas adds of Gray that he’s “a bigger back. Choc is big, strong, is the strongest in our room, one of the fastest in our room. He might not look fast, but Choc is fast. … He brings the juice, is the vet, one of the leaders in our room.”
What does this running back group need to do to be successful in the next scrimmage and moving forward?
“We just have to be more consistent, that’s really it,” he said. “Just be more consistent and if a play breaks down in the backfield and we look like we’re about to lose yards - coach (Thomas) Brown always tells us `Get back to zero, get back to the line of scrimmage.’
“Myself I didn’t do that as well (in the first scrimmage). As an offense we have to do that, have to get the offense clicking faster.”
* Asked what makes him confident that Miami’s offense can be better in short yardage situations this year, Dallas said, “Our running back room. Just looking at what the running backs bring, what Tyler Gauthier is doing with the offensive line … we’re just going to click. You’ll see, you’ll see.”